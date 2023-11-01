Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:03 November 01, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 01 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/15 Rain 60

Incheon 22/17 Rain 60

Suwon 23/14 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 24/13 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 24/13 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 19/12 Rain 70

Gangneung 24/17 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 24/13 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 24/13 Cloudy 0

Jeju 26/15 Sunny 0

Daegu 25/09 Sunny 0

Busan 23/15 Sunny 0

(END)

