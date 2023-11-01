Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 November 01, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 01 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/15 Rain 60
Incheon 22/17 Rain 60
Suwon 23/14 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 24/13 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 24/13 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 19/12 Rain 70
Gangneung 24/17 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 24/13 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 24/13 Cloudy 0
Jeju 26/15 Sunny 0
Daegu 25/09 Sunny 0
Busan 23/15 Sunny 0
(END)
