LG Electronics to provide in-vehicle infotainment system for Genesis cars
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Co. said Wednesday that it will provide its in-vehicle infotainment system for two models of Hyundai Motor Co.'s luxury brand Genesis.
The 2024 Genesis G80 and the new GV80 Coupe will be equipped with LG's webOS for Automotive platform, streaming a variety of content, including YouTube, from mobile or TV to the driver, front passenger and rear seats in real time, in accordance with driving safety regulations, according to LG.
The company said LG, Hyundai Motor Group and YouTube have joined hands in integrating a dedicated YouTube app into webOS for vehicles to create an optimized in-car viewing environment.
The webOS for Automotive program is LG's first in-vehicle infotainment software based on its web-centric smart TV platform, allowing the driver and passengers to enjoy content from YouTube and other streaming services in the car.
LG, South Korea's second-largest home appliances maker, has been expanding its business portfolio to business-to-business segments, including automotive electronics and air solutions businesses.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
-
N. Korea blames Israel over Gaza hospital blast
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
N. Korea blames Israel over Gaza hospital blast
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
(LEAD) G-Dragon booked for alleged drug use
-
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
-
G-Dragon to appear for police questioning next week over alleged drug use
-
Watchdog demands humanitarian aid for Russians stranded at Incheon airport
-
(LEAD) 2 police officers wounded in knife attack in front of defense ministry
-
S. Korean military says hard to prejudge timing of N. Korea's spy satellite launch