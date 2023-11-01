Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's exports rebound for first time in 13 months in Oct.

All News 09:12 November 01, 2023

SEJONG, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports moved up on-year for the first time in 13 months in October on the back of strong shipments of automobiles, data showed Wednesday.

Outbound shipments moved up 5.1 percent on-year to US$55 billion last month, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy

The country also logged a trade surplus of $1.64 billion in October, the fifth straight gain.

Imports fell 9.7 percent on-year to $53.4 billion last month, the data also showed.

Exports had been posting an on-year decrease since October 2022 through September amid aggressive monetary tightening by the United States and other major economies to bring inflation under control and a global economic slowdown.

Containers for exports and imports are stacked at a pier in the southern port city of Busan in this file photo taken on Oct. 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

