S. Korea's exports rebound for first time in 13 months in Oct.
SEJONG, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports moved up on-year for the first time in 13 months in October on the back of strong shipments of automobiles, data showed Wednesday.
Outbound shipments moved up 5.1 percent on-year to US$55 billion last month, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy
The country also logged a trade surplus of $1.64 billion in October, the fifth straight gain.
Imports fell 9.7 percent on-year to $53.4 billion last month, the data also showed.
Exports had been posting an on-year decrease since October 2022 through September amid aggressive monetary tightening by the United States and other major economies to bring inflation under control and a global economic slowdown.
