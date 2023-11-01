Red-hot Dinos chasing record, berth in KBO championship series

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- The NC Dinos have taken an inexorable march into South Korean baseball history books this fall, as they have tied the record for the longest winning streak in postseason play.

The Dinos have won nine straight postseason games, reaching the mark after defeating the KT Wiz 3-2 in Game 2 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason Tuesday night.

They have pulled even with the 1980s dynasty Haitai (currently Kia) Tigers, who won nine straight games from 1987 to 1988.



NC Dinos players celebrate their 3-2 win over the KT Wiz in Game 2 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Oct. 31, 2023. (Yonhap)

The Dinos' streak began with Game 4 of the 2020 Korean Series. They also won Games 5 and 6 to capture their first championship. After missing the postseason the past two years, the Dinos returned to the big stage this year.

They knocked off the Doosan Bears in the wild card game on Oct. 19, and then swept the 2022 champions SSG Landers in three games in the first round, which ended last Wednesday.

By claiming the first two games of the current series, the Dinos have won six straight games this postseason.

During this past regular season, the Dinos never won more than five games in a row. With the pressure and intensity level up a few notches in October, the Dinos outdid themselves.

Within a single postseason, the record for the longest winning streak is seven, set by the Hyundai Unicorns in 2000. But the second round was best-of-seven back then, rather than the current best-of-five. The Unicorns swept the Samsung Lions in the second round and won the first three games of the Korean Series.



If the Dinos win Game 3 Thursday, they will move past the Tigers and own the record for the longest postseason winning streak. More importantly, the Dinos will advance to the Korean Series for the third time in franchise history.

"I don't really attach too much meaning to this streak," Dinos manager Kang In-kwon said after Tuesday's win. "I guess we've come this far by taking it one game at a time. Hopefully, we'll be able to extend this record."

When told that the record-breaking win will send his team to the Korean Series, Kang said, "We'll try to finish this series quickly."

