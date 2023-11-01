N. Korea's main newspaper marks 78th founding anniversary
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- The Rodong Sinmun, Pyongyang's main newspaper, on Wednesday vowed to become a "loyal spokesperson" for North Korea's ruling party as it marked the 78th anniversary of its first issue.
The newspaper is an organ of the ruling Workers' Party, which also celebrated its 78th founding anniversary on Oct. 10.
In a special article, the newspaper highlighted its history, including episodes involving national founder Kim Il-sung and the current leader's late father, Kim Jong-il.
It vowed to better carry out its role as a "bold propagandist" and a "loyal spokesperson" to uplift the spirit of the people.
The Rodong Sinmun is considered the North's key newspaper, which promotes policies and decisions by the party, as well as representing Pyongyang's stance.
