Lotte Wellfood Q3 net profit up 101.5 pct to 71.3 bln won
All News 10:05 November 01, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Wellfood Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 71.3 billion won (US$52.6 million), up 101.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 80.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 57.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 1.5 percent to 1.08 trillion won.
