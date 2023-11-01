SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.

Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)

1-W 3.50 3.50

1-M 3.65 3.65

2-M 3.78 3.78

3-M 3.96 3.95

6-M 4.08 4.08

12-M 4.17 4.17



(END)