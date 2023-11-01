S. Korea to invest over 440 bln won in 6G research, development: science ministry

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's science ministry on Wednesday unveiled its 440.7 billion-won (US$324.5 million) research and development plan for sixth generation (6G) network service.

The plan includes developing technologies related to wireless communications, mobile core networks, 6G wired networks, 6G systems and the standardization of 6G, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.

It is aimed at providing various services integrated with 6G technology, including urban air mobility and virtual reality, through developing an ultrahigh speed and large capacity optical transmission system that reduces the latency in the wired network.

The ministry said it will work to standardize the homegrown 6G technologies in line with the international standardization requirements, which are expected to start being established as early as next year.

The plan also involves the development of technologies for the upper-mid band, which covers the frequency range of 7 gigahertz to 24 GHz, to advance the 5G network service.

For the mobile core network area, the government will focus on innovating the software-based next-generation mobile network in response to the transition to cloud computing and software from hardware.

The ministry said it is planning to showcase the intermediate outcome of its 6G network development in 2026 to play a leading role in setting the international standards for the next-generation network service.



An illustration of the sixth-generation network service (Yonhap)

