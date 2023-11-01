Deputy nat'l security adviser visits U.S. for cyber security meetings
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Deputy National Security Adviser In Seong-hwan is currently visiting Washington to attend a trilateral meeting with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts on cyber security, the presidential office said Wednesday.
In arrived in the U.S. capital on Sunday at the invitation of the White House National Security Council, and will attend a series of meetings through Friday, including a trilateral meeting with Anne Neuberger, U.S. deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technologies, and Keiichi Ichikawa, deputy head of Japan's National Security Secretariat.
The three officials plan to discuss details of a trilateral working group tasked with combating North Korea's cyber threats and cryptocurrency theft, which South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to establish during their trilateral summit at Camp David in August.
In will also attend a meeting of the Counter Ransomware Initiative, an international consultation body launched by the U.S. in 2021, to state South Korea's commitment to working together with other nations to respond to ransomware attacks.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
