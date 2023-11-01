The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



-----------------

(2nd LD) S. Korea's exports rebound for first time in 13 months in Oct.

SEJONG -- South Korea's exports moved up on-year for the first time in 13 months in October, driven by robust automobile shipments, along with signs of improvement in the chip sector, data showed Wednesday.

Outbound shipments moved up 5.1 percent on-year to US$55 billion last month, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



-----------------

JCS chairman nominee says 2018 inter-Korean military agreement poses limitations

SEOUL -- The nominee to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Wednesday the 2018 inter-Korean military tension reduction agreement poses limitations to the South Korean military, vowing to bolster the combined posture to fend off growing North Korean threats.

Adm. Kim Myung-soo made the assessment in his first public remarks since his promotion Sunday to four-star general and subsequent appointment to the top military post to replace the incumbent JCS chief Gen. Kim Seung-kyum.



-----------------

N. Korea closes embassy in Spain following shutdown of missions in Africa

SEOUL -- North Korea has permanently closed its embassy in Madrid, a document showed Wednesday, the latest in a series of the reclusive regime's moves to shut down several diplomatic missions due apparently to economic difficulties worsened by global sanctions.

In a note verbale, Pyongyang announced its closure of the embassy in Spain and said its embassy in Italy will take over matters involving Spain going forward, according to the diplomatic document shared on the website of the Communist Party of the Peoples of Spain.



-----------------

Seoul Metro to pilot seatless subway cars during rush hour

SEOUL -- Seoul Metro, the operator of Seoul subway lines No. 1-8, plans to pilot seatless subway cars next year to alleviate overcrowding during the morning and evening rush hour, officials said Wednesday.

Under the pilot project set to commence in January, seats inside two cars of each subway train running on Line 4 and Line 7 during the morning and evening commuting period will be removed to create more space for passengers, the officials said.



-----------------

N. Korean envoy rejects report on Hamas using N. Korean arms as 'groundless'

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK -- North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations on Tuesday dismissed a recent report on the Hamas militant group's alleged use of North Korean weapons in its war against Israel as "groundless rumors."

Speaking at a U.N. General Assembly session, Ambassador Kim Song commented on the report by "some mass media belonging to the U.S. administration," accusing Washington of seeking to shift the blame for the war in the Middle East to a third country.



-----------------

N. Korea, China, Russia engage in cyber operations to target U.S. research: FBI director

WASHINGTON -- The United States has seen North Korea, China and Russia employing cyber operations to target American research, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) chief said Tuesday.

FBI Director Christopher Wray made the remarks in a statement prepared for a session of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs, noting that cybercriminal actors continue to "innovate" by using unique techniques to compromise U.S. networks.



-----------------

Yoon donates 5 mln won toward construction of memorial for ex-President Rhee

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday donated 5 million won (US$3,685) toward the construction of a memorial for South Korea's first President Syngman Rhee, his office said.

The donation was sent to the Rhee Syngman Foundation, which has led a fundraising campaign to build a memorial for the former president who ruled the country for 12 years until his ouster in 1960.

