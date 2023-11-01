Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanmi Science Q3 net profit up 101.2 pct to 30.8 bln won

All News 14:19 November 01, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hanmi Science Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 30.8 billion won (US$22.7 million), up 101.2 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 35.8 billion won, up 112.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 22.8 percent to 309.4 billion won.
