Arrest warrant sought for knife attacker in front of defense ministry compound
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Police have sought a court warrant to formally arrest a 77-year-old man who stabbed two police officers guarding the defense ministry compound that houses the presidential office, officials said Wednesday.
The man, identified by his family name Park, was apprehended early Tuesday afternoon right after stabbing one police officer in the abdomen and another in his left arm in front of the compound in Seoul's Yongsan district. The wounds were not life-threatening.
The Yongsan Police Station has filed an arrest warrant against Park on charges of obstructing official duties, resulting in injuries.
Park was previously booked for investigation in September after brandishing a cane at police officers in the same location and threatening "I came to kill the president."
