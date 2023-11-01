(LEAD) Hankook Tire Q3 net jumps 30 pct on high-end products

(ATTN: RECASTS throughout; ADDS photo)

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hankook Tire & Technology Co., the world's seventh-largest tiremaker by sales, said Wednesday its third-quarter net profit jumped 30 percent from a year earlier on increased sales of high-end products.

Net profit for the three months ended in September rose to 300.31 billion won (US$220 million) from 230.56 billion won in the same period of last year, the company said in a statement.

"The quarterly bottom line got a boost from an increased supply of value-added tire products for high-performance cars and all-electric vehicles made by global carmakers," the statement said.

Extended original equipment (OE) tire supply deals with global carmakers, stabilizing raw material prices and delivery charges also helped the tiremaker's profitability, it said.

OE tires refer to the products a tiremaker supplies to the assembly lines of a carmaker at wholesale prices. It is more profitable for carmakers to sell replacement equipment tires in after-sales markets.

Operating profit more than doubled to 396.38 billion won in the third quarter from 192.43 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 9.4 percent to 6.707 trillion won from 6.13 trillion won during the same period.

But the company has yet to resume operations of a production line at its Daejeon plant, 164 kilometers south of Seoul, which suffered a massive fire early this year.

On March 12, one of two production lines at the Daejeon plant was burnt down. The other line was not affected by the fire and is in operation.

Hankook Tire earns over 80 percent of its total revenue from abroad.

It has eight plants -- two in South Korea, one in Hungary, one in the United States, three in China and one in Indonesia -- whose combined capacity reaches 102 million tires per year.



