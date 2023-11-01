U.S. Secretary of State Blinken to visit S. Korea next week
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit South Korea next week to discuss the alliance, North Korea and other issues, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.
Blinken will begin a two-day trip to Seoul on Wednesday after attending a Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers' meeting in Tokyo early in the week.
Blinken will hold bilateral talks with his South Korean counterpart, Foreign Minister Park Jin, for "broad discussions on the bilateral alliance, North Korean issues, economic security and advanced technologies, as well as regional and global issues," the ministry said in a press release.
It will mark his first trip to South Korea since the launch of the Yoon Suk Yeol government in May 2022.
Blinken last visited Seoul in March 2021 for the "two plus two" meeting of the two countries' foreign and defense ministers.
