Appellate court confirms suspended prison sentence for opposition lawmaker
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- An appellate court upheld a lower court's suspended prison term of four months for Rep. Lim Jong-seong of the main opposition Democratic Party for election law violations Wednesday, a sentence heavy enough to remove him from parliament if confirmed by the Supreme Court.
The Suwon High Court sentenced Lim to an imprisonment of four months, suspended for two years, after convicting him of giving instructions for the provision of money and valuables to young party members who were participating in the party's presidential campaign in March last year.
The two-term lawmaker elected from the Gyeonggi Province city of Gwangju was also convicted of making donations prohibited by the election law. He was given the same sentence by a district court in January this year.
Under the current election law, a confirmed jail term or a fine of more than 1 million won (US$812) results in the nullification of parliamentary seats.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
N. Korea blames Israel over Gaza hospital blast
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
N. Korea blames Israel over Gaza hospital blast
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
U.N. voices opposition against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China
-
G-Dragon to appear for police questioning next week over alleged drug use
-
N. Korea, China, Russia engage in cyber operations to target U.S. research: FBI director
-
(LEAD) 2 police officers wounded in knife attack in front of defense ministry
-
S. Korean military says hard to prejudge timing of N. Korea's spy satellite launch
-
(4th LD) Ex-fiance of Olympic fencing medalist detained on fraud charges