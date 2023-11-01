SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



HANWHA AEROSPACE 113,500 UP 12,500

KumhoPetrochem 116,800 DN 9,900

GS Retail 24,100 DN 200

Ottogi 389,500 UP 15,000

SamsungElecMech 128,000 UP 3,700

YoulchonChem 28,100 UP 50

LG Energy Solution 377,500 DN 8,000

HtlShilla 61,300 DN 1,000

Hanmi Science 32,300 UP 650

COSMOCHEM 31,300 UP 50

POSCO Holdings 402,500 DN 9,000

DB INSURANCE 89,300 UP 1,400

SLCORP 29,300 DN 400

Yuhan 57,800 UP 400

SamsungElec 68,600 UP 1,700

NHIS 9,740 UP 60

LS 77,200 DN 1,100

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES102 80 0 UP700

GC Corp 97,800 UP 1,800

GS E&C 13,370 UP 210

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 425,500 0

KPIC 157,500 DN 1,600

LotteChilsung 151,500 UP 6,000

HyundaiMtr 170,300 UP 600

AmoreG 29,600 UP 1,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,800 UP 200

SKC 75,900 DN 2,800

GCH Corp 13,510 DN 30

HITEJINRO 21,750 UP 500

CJ LOGISTICS 76,200 UP 300

DOOSAN 74,900 UP 500

DL 41,550 DN 950

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,260 DN 20

KIA CORP. 77,400 UP 500

SK hynix 120,300 UP 4,000

Youngpoong 467,000 DN 2,500

HyundaiEng&Const 33,650 UP 250

CUCKOO HOMESYS 20,650 UP 300

SamsungF&MIns 260,000 UP 1,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 29,700 UP 450

