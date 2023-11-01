KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HANWHA AEROSPACE 113,500 UP 12,500
KumhoPetrochem 116,800 DN 9,900
GS Retail 24,100 DN 200
Ottogi 389,500 UP 15,000
SamsungElecMech 128,000 UP 3,700
YoulchonChem 28,100 UP 50
LG Energy Solution 377,500 DN 8,000
HtlShilla 61,300 DN 1,000
Hanmi Science 32,300 UP 650
COSMOCHEM 31,300 UP 50
POSCO Holdings 402,500 DN 9,000
DB INSURANCE 89,300 UP 1,400
SLCORP 29,300 DN 400
Yuhan 57,800 UP 400
SamsungElec 68,600 UP 1,700
NHIS 9,740 UP 60
LS 77,200 DN 1,100
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES102 80 0 UP700
GC Corp 97,800 UP 1,800
GS E&C 13,370 UP 210
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 425,500 0
KPIC 157,500 DN 1,600
LotteChilsung 151,500 UP 6,000
HyundaiMtr 170,300 UP 600
AmoreG 29,600 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,800 UP 200
SKC 75,900 DN 2,800
GCH Corp 13,510 DN 30
HITEJINRO 21,750 UP 500
CJ LOGISTICS 76,200 UP 300
DOOSAN 74,900 UP 500
DL 41,550 DN 950
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,260 DN 20
KIA CORP. 77,400 UP 500
SK hynix 120,300 UP 4,000
Youngpoong 467,000 DN 2,500
HyundaiEng&Const 33,650 UP 250
CUCKOO HOMESYS 20,650 UP 300
SamsungF&MIns 260,000 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 29,700 UP 450
(MORE)
-
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
N. Korea blames Israel over Gaza hospital blast
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
N. Korea blames Israel over Gaza hospital blast
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
U.N. voices opposition against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China
-
G-Dragon to appear for police questioning next week over alleged drug use
-
N. Korea, China, Russia engage in cyber operations to target U.S. research: FBI director
-
(LEAD) 2 police officers wounded in knife attack in front of defense ministry
-
S. Korean military says hard to prejudge timing of N. Korea's spy satellite launch
-
(4th LD) Ex-fiance of Olympic fencing medalist detained on fraud charges