Kogas 22,900 UP 50

Hanwha 22,700 UP 500

KCC 238,500 UP 1,000

SKBP 75,600 UP 200

Daewoong 15,340 UP 440

SamyangFood 189,800 UP 6,400

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 51,800 UP 1,700

CJ CheilJedang 289,000 UP 6,500

TaekwangInd 584,000 UP 6,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,540 DN 30

KAL 20,200 DN 300

LG Corp. 77,500 UP 300

POSCO FUTURE M 233,500 DN 3,000

Boryung 8,780 DN 220

LOTTE Fine Chem 56,800 UP 800

HYUNDAI STEEL 33,350 UP 600

Shinsegae 170,400 UP 1,600

Nongshim 471,500 UP 27,000

SGBC 50,100 UP 750

Hyosung 60,800 UP 1,800

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY389 00 UP700

LOTTE 26,500 UP 500

DB HiTek 48,750 UP 350

CJ 83,200 DN 900

LX INT 25,000 UP 150

TaihanElecWire 11,090 DN 20

Hyundai M&F INS 32,150 UP 650

Kumyang 87,400 DN 400

Daesang 19,940 UP 60

SKNetworks 5,550 DN 20

ORION Holdings 16,220 UP 350

Hanssem 50,500 UP 1,450

F&F 93,000 DN 400

HDKSOE 92,000 UP 1,700

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 30,700 UP 2,050

MS IND 15,680 UP 10

OCI Holdings 101,800 UP 4,500

LS ELECTRIC 63,500 DN 500

KorZinc 457,000 DN 12,000

SamsungHvyInd 6,910 UP 90

(MORE)