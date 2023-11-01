KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Kogas 22,900 UP 50
Hanwha 22,700 UP 500
KCC 238,500 UP 1,000
SKBP 75,600 UP 200
Daewoong 15,340 UP 440
SamyangFood 189,800 UP 6,400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 51,800 UP 1,700
CJ CheilJedang 289,000 UP 6,500
TaekwangInd 584,000 UP 6,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,540 DN 30
KAL 20,200 DN 300
LG Corp. 77,500 UP 300
POSCO FUTURE M 233,500 DN 3,000
Boryung 8,780 DN 220
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,800 UP 800
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,350 UP 600
Shinsegae 170,400 UP 1,600
Nongshim 471,500 UP 27,000
SGBC 50,100 UP 750
Hyosung 60,800 UP 1,800
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY389 00 UP700
LOTTE 26,500 UP 500
DB HiTek 48,750 UP 350
CJ 83,200 DN 900
LX INT 25,000 UP 150
TaihanElecWire 11,090 DN 20
Hyundai M&F INS 32,150 UP 650
Kumyang 87,400 DN 400
Daesang 19,940 UP 60
SKNetworks 5,550 DN 20
ORION Holdings 16,220 UP 350
Hanssem 50,500 UP 1,450
F&F 93,000 DN 400
HDKSOE 92,000 UP 1,700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 30,700 UP 2,050
MS IND 15,680 UP 10
OCI Holdings 101,800 UP 4,500
LS ELECTRIC 63,500 DN 500
KorZinc 457,000 DN 12,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,910 UP 90
