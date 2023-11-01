HyundaiMipoDock 69,300 0

IS DONGSEO 25,800 UP 650

S-Oil 66,500 UP 100

LG Innotek 218,500 DN 4,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 145,600 DN 800

HMM 14,860 UP 290

HYUNDAI WIA 52,200 DN 3,800

Mobis 212,500 UP 4,000

S-1 56,500 UP 1,900

ZINUS 17,900 DN 1,150

Hanchem 151,000 UP 800

DWS 27,750 DN 550

KEPCO 16,770 DN 150

SamsungSecu 36,450 UP 1,150

KG DONGBU STL 7,240 UP 210

SKTelecom 49,200 UP 50

HyundaiElev 42,350 DN 850

SAMSUNG SDS 138,100 DN 100

KOREA AEROSPACE 45,700 UP 1,500

KUMHOTIRE 4,235 UP 30

Hanon Systems 7,000 UP 120

SK 144,900 UP 2,900

ShinpoongPharm 11,540 DN 70

Handsome 18,870 UP 200

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp380 00 DN500

Asiana Airlines 11,180 UP 30

COWAY 45,000 UP 1,800

LOTTE SHOPPING 73,200 UP 1,100

IBK 11,260 UP 90

DONGSUH 17,460 UP 200

SamsungEng 24,350 UP 600

SAMSUNG C&T 106,300 DN 400

PanOcean 4,340 UP 40

SAMSUNG CARD 31,350 0

CheilWorldwide 20,100 UP 240

LOTTE WELLFOOD 117,200 UP 3,200

KT 33,200 UP 550

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL15650 UP90

LOTTE TOUR 10,630 DN 180

LG Uplus 10,300 UP 190

(MORE)