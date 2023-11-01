Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 November 01, 2023

HyundaiMipoDock 69,300 0
IS DONGSEO 25,800 UP 650
S-Oil 66,500 UP 100
LG Innotek 218,500 DN 4,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 145,600 DN 800
HMM 14,860 UP 290
HYUNDAI WIA 52,200 DN 3,800
Mobis 212,500 UP 4,000
S-1 56,500 UP 1,900
ZINUS 17,900 DN 1,150
Hanchem 151,000 UP 800
DWS 27,750 DN 550
KEPCO 16,770 DN 150
SamsungSecu 36,450 UP 1,150
KG DONGBU STL 7,240 UP 210
SKTelecom 49,200 UP 50
HyundaiElev 42,350 DN 850
SAMSUNG SDS 138,100 DN 100
KOREA AEROSPACE 45,700 UP 1,500
KUMHOTIRE 4,235 UP 30
Hanon Systems 7,000 UP 120
SK 144,900 UP 2,900
ShinpoongPharm 11,540 DN 70
Handsome 18,870 UP 200
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp380 00 DN500
Asiana Airlines 11,180 UP 30
COWAY 45,000 UP 1,800
LOTTE SHOPPING 73,200 UP 1,100
IBK 11,260 UP 90
DONGSUH 17,460 UP 200
SamsungEng 24,350 UP 600
SAMSUNG C&T 106,300 DN 400
PanOcean 4,340 UP 40
SAMSUNG CARD 31,350 0
CheilWorldwide 20,100 UP 240
LOTTE WELLFOOD 117,200 UP 3,200
KT 33,200 UP 550
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL15650 UP90
LOTTE TOUR 10,630 DN 180
LG Uplus 10,300 UP 190
