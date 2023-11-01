KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,700 UP 400
KT&G 87,200 UP 1,900
Doosan Enerbility 13,460 UP 40
Doosanfc 16,080 DN 350
LG Display 12,250 UP 60
Kangwonland 14,750 UP 80
NAVER 187,700 UP 300
Kakao 37,600 DN 200
NCsoft 235,000 UP 2,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 44,300 UP 350
COSMAX 133,600 DN 2,000
KIWOOM 81,800 UP 1,300
Hanwha Ocean 23,550 DN 50
HD Hyundai Infracore 6,700 UP 10
DWEC 3,940 UP 10
KEPCO KPS 32,950 UP 350
LG H&H 322,500 UP 7,000
LGCHEM 431,000 DN 9,000
KEPCO E&C 53,000 UP 700
ShinhanGroup 35,000 UP 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 41,600 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,000 UP 750
LGELECTRONICS 100,300 UP 600
Celltrion 149,400 DN 100
TKG Huchems 22,300 UP 450
JB Financial Group 10,330 UP 230
DAEWOONG PHARM 100,500 UP 600
HYUNDAIDEPTST 54,100 UP 700
KIH 51,500 UP 1,200
GS 39,750 UP 350
LIG Nex1 88,400 UP 1,300
Fila Holdings 35,850 UP 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 165,700 DN 5,400
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,600 UP 400
HANWHA LIFE 2,835 UP 65
AMOREPACIFIC 134,700 UP 8,300
FOOSUNG 9,930 DN 30
SK Innovation 120,400 DN 1,800
POONGSAN 36,700 UP 750
KBFinancialGroup 51,300 DN 200
(MORE)
-
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
N. Korea blames Israel over Gaza hospital blast
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
N. Korea blames Israel over Gaza hospital blast
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
U.N. voices opposition against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China
-
G-Dragon to appear for police questioning next week over alleged drug use
-
N. Korea, China, Russia engage in cyber operations to target U.S. research: FBI director
-
(LEAD) 2 police officers wounded in knife attack in front of defense ministry
-
S. Korean military says hard to prejudge timing of N. Korea's spy satellite launch
-
(4th LD) Ex-fiance of Olympic fencing medalist detained on fraud charges