KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Hansae 22,600 DN 250
Youngone Corp 54,600 UP 300
CSWIND 45,150 DN 550
GKL 15,490 DN 120
KOLON IND 44,150 UP 700
HanmiPharm 285,500 UP 3,500
SD Biosensor 9,800 UP 160
Meritz Financial 51,000 UP 800
BNK Financial Group 6,820 UP 40
DGB Financial Group 7,920 UP 60
emart 74,300 UP 1,600
KOLMAR KOREA 54,500 UP 900
PIAM 26,050 UP 1,550
HANJINKAL 45,250 UP 2,600
CHONGKUNDANG 94,600 DN 300
DoubleUGames 44,450 UP 3,050
HL MANDO 32,700 DN 50
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 703,000 DN 6,000
Doosan Bobcat 38,050 DN 700
Netmarble 38,800 UP 200
KRAFTON 166,000 UP 2,200
HD HYUNDAI 57,500 UP 100
ORION 124,600 UP 4,800
ILJIN HYSOLUS 19,290 UP 90
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,990 UP 290
BGF Retail 144,000 UP 5,800
SKCHEM 57,200 UP 800
HDC-OP 11,850 UP 220
HYOSUNG TNC 360,000 UP 3,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 361,500 UP 4,500
HANILCMT 12,210 UP 20
SKBS 60,700 UP 100
WooriFinancialGroup 12,060 UP 160
KakaoBank 18,760 UP 600
HYBE 230,500 UP 11,000
SK ie technology 59,100 DN 200
DL E&C 34,550 UP 300
kakaopay 34,600 UP 400
K Car 9,830 UP 450
SKSQUARE 42,900 UP 350
(END)
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
N. Korea blames Israel over Gaza hospital blast
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
U.N. voices opposition against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China
G-Dragon to appear for police questioning next week over alleged drug use
N. Korea, China, Russia engage in cyber operations to target U.S. research: FBI director
(LEAD) 2 police officers wounded in knife attack in front of defense ministry
S. Korean military says hard to prejudge timing of N. Korea's spy satellite launch
(4th LD) Ex-fiance of Olympic fencing medalist detained on fraud charges