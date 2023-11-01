Kia's Oct. sales rise 7.7 pct on robust SUV demand

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker by sales, said Wednesday its sales rose 7.7 percent last month from a year earlier on robust demand for its SUV models.

Kia, a smaller affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co., sold 257,709 vehicles in October, up from 239,371 units a year ago, on increased sales of the Sportage, Sorento and Seltos SUVs, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales climbed 0.4 percent on-year to 42,960 units last month from 42,781, while overseas sales were up 9.2 percent to 214,139 from 196,173 during the cited period, it said.

The monthly sales figures include special-purpose vehicle sales results.

From January to October, sales rose 8.3 percent to 2,611,938 autos from 2,410,909 units in the same period of last year.

Domestic sales gained 7.3 percent to 468,835 units in the first 10 months from 436,790, while overseas sales were up 8.5 percent to 2,138,508 from 1,971,310 during the mentioned period.

In 2023, the company set a sales goal of 3.2 million units, including overseas sales of 2.6 million.

