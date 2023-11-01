Green Cross Q3 net profit down 56.8 pct to 18.3 bln won
All News 15:49 November 01, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Green Cross Corp. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 18.3 billion won (US$13.5 million), down 56.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 32.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 48.8 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 4.4 percent to 439.4 billion won.
The operating profit was 3.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
