S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 1, 2023
All News 16:40 November 01, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.731 3.740 -0.9
2-year TB 3.991 4.001 -1.0
3-year TB 4.071 4.085 -1.4
10-year TB 4.288 4.325 -3.7
2-year MSB 3.991 4.002 -1.1
3-year CB (AA-) 4.900 4.908 -0.8
91-day CD 3.830 3.820 +1.0
(END)
