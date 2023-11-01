'Concrete Utopia' actress Park Bo-young wins Best Actor at LEAFF 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Actress Park Bo-young of "Concrete Utopia" won the best actor award at the London East Asia Film Festival 2023, the festival's organizer said Wednesday.

In the disaster-thriller film, Park played Myeong-hwa, a nurse who sympathizes with the people who lost their homes and are in desperate need.

Park said she was "so thankful and honored" to receive her first overseas award.

The annual festival ended its 12-day run Sunday, with director Um Tae-hwa's film, South Korea's entry for the 96th Academy Awards, as its closing night feature.

South Korean actress Park Bo-young speaks after receiving the best actor award at the London East Asia Film Festival 2023 on Oct. 29, 2023, in this photo provided by the festival organizer. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr

(END)