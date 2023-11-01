'Concrete Utopia' actress Park Bo-young wins Best Actor at LEAFF 2023
All News 19:52 November 01, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Actress Park Bo-young of "Concrete Utopia" won the best actor award at the London East Asia Film Festival 2023, the festival's organizer said Wednesday.
In the disaster-thriller film, Park played Myeong-hwa, a nurse who sympathizes with the people who lost their homes and are in desperate need.
Park said she was "so thankful and honored" to receive her first overseas award.
The annual festival ended its 12-day run Sunday, with director Um Tae-hwa's film, South Korea's entry for the 96th Academy Awards, as its closing night feature.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
