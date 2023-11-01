Yoon to attend global AI Safety Summit by videoconference

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will attend the global AI Safety Summit by videoconference this week, his office said Wednesday.

The inaugural event opened at Bletchley Park in central England on Wednesday to discuss the risks and opportunities of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

In a session Thursday (local time), Yoon is expected to call for global coordination on setting up rules on AI and the need to establish a global organization dedicated to the issue.

He will also share the "Digital Bill of Rights," unveiled in September by his government, which offers guidelines to ensure AI and other digital technologies expand, not restrict, the freedom of humanity, among other things.

Meanwhile, South Korea will host a mini virtual summit in six months' time together with the British government, the office said.

The mini summit is aimed at checking up on the progress made before the second conference takes place in one year's time.



