Defending champs Jeonbuk to meet Pohang in FA Cup final
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Defending champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors reached their second consecutive final of the FA Cup football tournament Wednesday, with a date against fellow K League 1 club Pohang Steelers coming up on the weekend.
Jeonbuk defeated their K League 1 rivals Incheon United 3-1 in the semifinals of the largest national football competition at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, some 200 kilometers south of Seoul.
In the other semifinals match, Pohang knocked off Jeju United 4-3 in the penalty shootout at Jeju World Cup Stadium in Seogwipo on the southern Jeju Island.
The one-and-done final is 2:15 p.m. Saturday at Steelers' home, Pohang Steel Yard in the southeastern city of Pohang. Jeonbuk are tied with Suwon Samsung Bluewings for the most FA Cup titles with four.
Moon Seon-min put Jeonbuk on the board on 22 minutes, converting a feed from Lee Soo-bin. Incheon pulled even 16 minutes later thanks to Gerso Fernandes' left-footed shot.
Paik Seung-ho broke the deadlock just past the hour mark, when he was set up by Park Jae-yong.
Park rounded out the scoring for Jeonbuk with an added-time penalty, awarded after Lee Dong-jun was tripped up by Paul-Jose M'Poku inside the area.
In Seogiwpo, Pohang and Jeju were all knotted at 1-1 through 90 minutes of regulation and 30 minutes of extra time. Seo Jin-su opened the scoring for Jeju just before halftime, with Pohang's Kim In-sung getting the equalizer on 60 minutes.
In the shootout, Pohang goalkeeper Hwang In-jae came up big, denying Jeju's fourth kicker, Kim Oh-kyu, to send Pohang to the final. Jeju's second kicker, Lim Chai-min, fired his shot over the crossbar, right after Pohang's Zeca was turned aside by Kim Dong-jun.
These semifinals matches had been postponed from August, due to a scheduling fiasco surrounding the World Scout Jamboree and the threat of Typhoon Khanun.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
N. Korea blames Israel over Gaza hospital blast
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
N. Korea blames Israel over Gaza hospital blast
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
U.N. voices opposition against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China
-
G-Dragon to appear for police questioning next week over alleged drug use
-
N. Korea, China, Russia engage in cyber operations to target U.S. research: FBI director
-
N. Korea in final stage of preparations for 3rd satellite launch: NIS
-
Seoul Metro to pilot seatless subway cars during rush hour
-
N. Korea closes embassy in Spain following shutdown of missions in Africa