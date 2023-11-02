S. Korean ambassador vows stepped-up efforts to deter N. Korea's breach of Security Council resolutions

By Song Sang-ho

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will step up diplomacy in tandem with the United States and other "like-minded" countries to deter North Korea from repeatedly violating U.N. Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, Seoul's top envoy in Washington said Wednesday.

Ambassador Cho Hyun-dong made the remarks amid reports that North Korea has provided Russia with military equipment and munitions for use in Ukraine, while the Hamas militant group was alleged to be using North Korean weapons in its war against Israel. Multiple UNSC resolutions ban arms trade with the North.

"As there are circumstances (suggesting) illicit arms trade between Russia and North Korea amid the emergence of a connection between the North and Hamas, South Korea, the U.S. and like-minded countries will strengthen diplomatic efforts to deter the North's violation of UNSC resolutions," Cho said in a meeting with reporters.

Seoul and Washington have also been reinforcing coordination over Pyongyang's plan to make a third attempt to put a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit.

The North had said it would make a third attempt to put a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit during October following two botched launches -- in August and May. But it did not press ahead with the plan, raising questions over whether it has yet to overcome technological defects found in earlier launches.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service told lawmakers this week that the North is thought to be in the "final stage" of preparations for what would be its third spy satellite launch.

In the midst of North Korean threats, the ambassador enumerated a series of U.S. efforts last month to highlight its security commitment to South Korea.

The efforts included a visit to South Korea by the nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) aircraft carrier, a B-52H strategic bomber making its first known landing in the South and a Seoul delegation observing a recent test of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile.

"These carry a great meaning as South Korea and the United States were together at the sites where three nuclear pillars were in operation," Cho said.



This pool photo, taken on Aug. 25, 2023, shows South Korean Ambassador to the United States Cho Hyun-dong speaking in a meeting with reporters at the Korean Cultural Center in Washington. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

