(LEAD) U.S. Fed keeps key lending rate unchanged for second consecutive time

By Song Sang-ho

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Federal Reserve held its benchmark lending rate steady at a 22-year high for a second consecutive time during a monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, as it keeps striving to bring down inflation to its 2-percent target.

After the two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the central bank announced the decision to keep the rate between 5.25 percent and 5.50 percent. But it said it would adjust its policy stance "as appropriate" if risks emerge that could impede its goals of achieving "maximum" employment and the inflation target.

In the last FOMC meeting in September, the bank froze the rate -- the second pause in its rate-hiking campaign that started in March last year with an aim to tame inflation. In the July FOMC meeting, it raised the rate by a quarter percentage point to the current level.

In a press release, the Fed gave its assessment of the overall U.S. economic conditions.

"Recent indicators suggest that economic activity expanded at a strong pace in the third quarter. Job gains have moderated since earlier in the year but remain strong, and the unemployment rate has remained low," it said.

But it said the committee remains "highly attentive" to inflation risks, noting inflation remains elevated.

It remains uncertain whether the Fed would continue to hold the benchmark rate steady during the next FOMC meeting set for Dec. 12-13.

