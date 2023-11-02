Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 2.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon sticks to fiscal austerity (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Exports rise for 1st time in 13 months in October (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't considers easing 52-hour workweek for some workplaces with fewer than 300 employees (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't cuts budgets, starting with Seoul (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Spy agency suspects NK leader of attempting to support Palestine (Segye Times)
-- Yoon holds meeting on people's livelihood issues outside of presidential office (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon vows to rein in monopolistic practices by commercial banks, Kakao taxis (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party floats idea of enlarging Seoul despite its pledge to pursue balanced regional development (Hankyoreh)
-- PPP innovation chief says nominating prosecutors to strongholds in southern regions 'unimaginable' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Jeonse' scammers still lure victims (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Education of AI professionals key to national fate (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Fear and loathing as Seoul combats bedbug menace (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Exports log first rise in 13 months in sign of trade recovery for Korea (Korea Herald)
-- PPP's plan to enlarge Seoul sparks debate ahead of general election (Korea Times)
(END)
-
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
N. Korea blames Israel over Gaza hospital blast
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
N. Korea blames Israel over Gaza hospital blast
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
U.N. voices opposition against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China
-
G-Dragon to appear for police questioning next week over alleged drug use
-
N. Korea, China, Russia engage in cyber operations to target U.S. research: FBI director
-
N. Korea in final stage of preparations for 3rd satellite launch: NIS
-
Seoul Metro to pilot seatless subway cars during rush hour
-
N. Korea closes embassy in Spain following shutdown of missions in Africa