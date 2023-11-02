Xi says 'willing to make bigger contributions' in letter to N.K. leader
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping told North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that he is "willing to make bigger contributions" to "defend the region's peace, stability, development and prosperity," Pyongyang's state media said Thursday.
Xi made the remarks as he replied to Kim's congratulatory message marking the 74th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China. In the Oct. 1 letter, Kim pledged to "strive to consolidate" their bilateral relations and "safeguard peace and stability in the region and the rest of the world."
In the message sent to Kim on Saturday, Xi was quoted as saying he is willing to work together with Kim to help improve bilateral ties at a time when regional and global order is progressing in a grave and complicated direction, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency.
"The traditional friendly ties between the two countries have become stronger as time passes," Xi said, it added.
Pyongyang has been strengthening its ties with China, the North's traditional ally and economic benefactor, amid the intensifying Sino-U.S. rivalry and the long-stalled denuclearization talks.
