Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 November 02, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/17 Cloudy 0
Incheon 23/18 Sunny 0
Suwon 25/16 Sunny 0
Cheongju 26/16 Sunny 0
Daejeon 26/15 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 22/15 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 27/18 Sunny 0
Jeonju 26/15 Sunny 0
Gwangju 27/15 Sunny 0
Jeju 27/16 Sunny 0
Daegu 26/12 Sunny 0
Busan 25/17 Sunny 0
(END)
