Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 November 02, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/17 Cloudy 0

Incheon 23/18 Sunny 0

Suwon 25/16 Sunny 0

Cheongju 26/16 Sunny 0

Daejeon 26/15 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 22/15 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 27/18 Sunny 0

Jeonju 26/15 Sunny 0

Gwangju 27/15 Sunny 0

Jeju 27/16 Sunny 0

Daegu 26/12 Sunny 0

Busan 25/17 Sunny 0

(END)

Keywords
#weather forecast
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!