FM Park calls for deeper cooperation in health, climate change with Central Asian nations
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Park Jin has called on Central Asian countries to work together to expand cooperation in health, climate change and other areas, his office said Thursday, as he wrapped up his four-day visit to Turkmenistan.
Park made the point at a forum that brought together the foreign ministers of five Central Asian nations -- Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.
In a keynote speech, Park stressed the need for "stronger solidarity at a time of global polycrisis," and that South Korea and Central Asia should explore ways to deepen cooperation in such fields as information and communications technology, health and medicine, environment, transportation, education and science, as well as tourism.
Park "suggested exploring new growth engines by establishing fifth-generation systems," adding that "South Korea will take the lead with its strength in information technology so as to help narrow the digital divide," the foreign ministry said.
Park explained South Korea's policy on climate change, including its recent pledge for an additional US$300 million provision to the Green Climate Fund, and vowed to continue cooperation with Central Asia on tackling the issue.
Park then pointed out the importance of the international community's united response to North Korea's provocations and called for Central Asia's continued support for Seoul's North Korea policy.
On South Korea's bid for hosting the 2030 World Expo, Park asked for Central Asia's support as he emphasized that it will also serve to spur momentum for the relationship with Central Asia.
During the visit, Park held separate bilateral talks with his counterparts from Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan and discussed ways to promote ties in trade, investment and other areas.
Park also paid a courtesy call on Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.
