Hybe Q3 net income up 5.9 pct to 98.6 bln won
All News 09:52 November 02, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Hybe Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 98.6 billion won (US$73.3 million), up 5.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 72.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 60.6 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 20.7 percent to 537.9 billion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 65.2 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
