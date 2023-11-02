Company-owned cars to have new license plates from 2024
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will have newly registered expensive company-owned cars carry new license plates from 2024 to prevent private use of them by company officials for tax benefits and cost reductions, the transport ministry said Thursday.
Starting Jan. 1, vehicles bought by companies for official purposes with corporate tax cuts and worth more than 80 million won (US$59,000) are obliged to carry light green license plates, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The new vehicle registration law is not retroactive for existing corporate cars.
Previously, the government introduced a sky blue license plate for newly registered all-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles purchased by customers starting June 9, 2017. And the system was not retroactive either.
Companies used to buy large-sized, gasoline-powered flagship vehicles, including super cars, for their official purposes.
In recent years, they have increasingly purchased pure electric, hydrogen-powered and other fuel-efficient hybrid vehicles to take advantage of tax benefits.
Many of those eco-friendly corporate cars are priced at more than 80 million won. Gasoline-powered corporate cars with engines over 2.0 liters usually carry price tags worth over 80 million won, the ministry said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
U.N. voices opposition against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
U.N. voices opposition against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China
-
Seoul slams N. Korea's money laundering, vows efforts to ban inflow of 'black money'
-
N. Korea in final stage of preparations for 3rd satellite launch: NIS
-
N. Korea, China, Russia engage in cyber operations to target U.S. research: FBI director
-
(LEAD) Blinken to visit S. Korea next week for 1st time since Yoon came into office
-
U.S. ambassador expresses support for Israel's right to self-defense against Hamas
-
Xi says 'willing to make bigger contributions' in letter to N.K. leader