Vice FM vows efforts to deepen mutually beneficial ties with ASEAN
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will continue efforts to further deepen the relationship with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in a mutually beneficial manner, a senior foreign ministry official has said, noting the significance of the ties with ASEAN as a "key partner" in the Asia Pacific region.
First Vice Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin made the remarks at a diplomatic event in Vietnam on Wednesday, pledging to advance the South Korea-proposed initiative, the Korea-ASEAN Solidarity Initiative (KASI), on enhancing strategic dialogue and cooperation with the 10-member regional bloc.
"South Korea will ensure the mutually beneficial relationship (with ASEAN) will deepen with the active contribution to realize the common vision for ASEAN, based on the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership," the foreign ministry quoted Chang as saying.
ASEAN -- which comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam -- is South Korea's second-largest trade partner and overseas market in terms of investment.
KASI was proposed by President Yoon Suk Yeol during ASEAN summits in Cambodia last November. The initiative also forms a core part of South Korea's Indo-Pacific strategy.
ASEAN representatives at the forum appreciated South Korea's ASEAN-focused policy and efforts to help promote growth and stability in the region, vowing to closely work together to carry out plans under KASI.
The ASEAN-Republic of Korea Day forum, co-hosted by the foreign ministries of Seoul and Hanoi, brought together more than 100 participants from South Korea, ASEAN members, a government delegation of East Timor and international organizations.
The forum also featured tourism and cultural events.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
U.N. voices opposition against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
U.N. voices opposition against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China
-
Seoul slams N. Korea's money laundering, vows efforts to ban inflow of 'black money'
-
N. Korea in final stage of preparations for 3rd satellite launch: NIS
-
N. Korea, China, Russia engage in cyber operations to target U.S. research: FBI director
-
(LEAD) Blinken to visit S. Korea next week for 1st time since Yoon came into office
-
U.S. ambassador expresses support for Israel's right to self-defense against Hamas
-
Xi says 'willing to make bigger contributions' in letter to N.K. leader