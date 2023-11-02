About half of cattle receive vaccines to fight lumpy skin disease outbreak

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- About half of the cattle nationwide have received vaccines for lumpy skin disease as health authorities ramped up efforts to prevent the spread of the outbreak, officials said Thursday.

According to the agriculture ministry, authorities have completed the distribution of the vaccine nationwide under the goal of inoculating all cattle by Nov. 10.

South Korea has confirmed 74 cases of the disease so far since the country's first-ever outbreak on Oct. 20. No confirmed case has been reported Thursday.



A farmer administers vaccine shots to cattle at a farm in the southeastern city of Ulsan on Nov. 1, 2023. (Yonhap)

