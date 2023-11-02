S. Korea, Australia hold joint maritime drills in East Sea
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Australia have been conducting a bilateral maritime exercise in the East Sea to enhance their joint operational capabilities and interoperability, Seoul's Navy said Thursday.
The naval exercise began Tuesday for a four-day run in waters off Ulsan, 299 kilometers southeast of Seoul, involving six South Korean Navy vessels, maritime surveillance helicopters and military helicopters.
Australia mobilized Anzac-class frigate Toowoomba, a MH-60R Seahawk helicopter and maritime patrol aircraft for the biennial exercise, the ninth of its kind.
"Both militaries aim to strengthen their combined operational capabilities and interoperability through anti-submarine warfare, air defense, maritime interdiction, tactical maneuvers and naval live-fire drills during this training," the Navy said in a release.
