The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 November 02, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.65 3.65
2-M 3.79 3.78
3-M 3.95 3.96
6-M 4.08 4.08
12-M 4.16 4.17
