Financial markets to open 1 hour later on Nov. 16

All News 11:08 November 02, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's financial markets will start trading an hour later than usual on Nov. 16 due to the nationwide college entrance exam, the bourse operator said Thursday.

Trading at the main and tech-heavy secondary stock markets will begin at 10 a.m. and close at 4:30 p.m., the Korea Exchange said.

More than 504,000 high school seniors and graduates will take the one-day standardized College Scholastic Ability Test, which is scheduled to be administrated at 1,279 testing sites across the country, according to the education ministry.

A student prepares for the College Scholastic Ability Test at a high school in Seoul on Oct. 17, 2023. (Yonhap)

