Seoul shares extend gains late Thu. morning on tech, battery stocks

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Thursday morning on the back of a rebound in technology and battery shares.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had added 42.63 points, or 1.85 percent, to 2,344.19 as of 11:20 a.m.

South Korean stocks kicked off higher at the opening bell after the U.S. Federal Reserve held its key rate steady as widely expected overnight.

In Seoul, tech shares led the overall gain, with Samsung Electronics moving up 1.75 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix rising 3.08 percent.

Battery makers also continued trading bullish, with LG Energy Solution increasing 3.71 percent and Samsung SDI advancing 5.05 percent.

Carmakers gathered ground as well, with Hyundai Motor increasing 2.11 percent and its sister Kia rising 1.68 percent. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis shot up 3.53 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,341.80 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 15.5 won from the previous session's close.

