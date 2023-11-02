The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



(LEAD) Asiana Airlines approves sale of cargo biz to win EU approval for Korean Air's takeover

SEOUL -- The board of Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's second-largest air carrier, on Thursday approved a plan to sell the company's cargo business, as Korean Air Co. seeks to win antitrust approval from European Union regulators for its takeover of the rival, informed industry sources said.

The decision came three days after the board of directors failed to reach a conclusion amid disagreements over the sell-off of the business division.

Blinken to discuss Russia, Middle East, N. Korea during visit to Seoul: State Department

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to discuss responses to Russia's war in Ukraine and instability in the Middle East during his trip to Seoul as part of a multination trip this month, his office said Wednesday.

His nine-day trip, which includes stops in Israel, Jordan, Japan and India, is set to begin Thursday as Washington is striving to prevent an escalation of the war between Israel and the Hamas militant group while maintaining its strategic policy focus on the Indo-Pacific region.

(2nd LD) S. Korea's inflation grows faster, stays over 3 pct for third month in Oct.

SEOUL -- South Korea's inflation grew at a faster pace in October, staying above 3 percent for the third consecutive month, due to higher prices of energy and farm goods, data showed Thursday.

Consumer prices, a key gauge of inflation, rose 3.8 percent last month from a year earlier, compared with a 3.7 percent on-year increase the previous month, according to the report from Statistics Korea.

JCS says N. Korea might have provided Russia with short-range ballistic missiles

SEOUL -- North Korea might have provided Russia with short-range ballistic missiles and portable anti-aircraft missiles in addition to artillery rounds for its war in Ukraine, a senior South Korean military official said Thursday.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) made the assessment amid concerns over increasing military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow following the rare summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin in September.

S. Korea vows to enhance market monitoring over U.S.' further rate hike possibility

SEOUL -- South Korea will beef up its monitoring of potential volatility in the financial and foreign exchange markets amid the possibility of the United States' additional interest rate hikes and geopolitical risks, the finance ministry said Thursday.

On Wednesday (local time), the Federal Reserve kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged and Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled an end of its monetary tightening cycle, while leaving the door open to further hikes to curb inflation.

S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line

SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry on Thursday called on Pyongyang to respond to daily routine calls through an inter-Korean liaison communication channel.

The two Koreas had made two phone calls daily, at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., as part of liaison communication, but the daily routine calls have gone unanswered since April 7.

(2nd LD) Hybe Q3 net income rises 5.9 pct on robust concert showing, album sales

SEOUL -- Hybe Co., the company behind K-pop icon BTS, said Thursday its third-quarter net profit rose nearly 6 percent from a year ago, amid continued strong concerts showing and album sales.

The K-pop entertainment powerhouse logged its third-quarter net profit of 98.6 billion won (US$73.3 million), up 5.9 percent from a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

