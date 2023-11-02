BTS' Jungkook set to appear in Jimmy Fallon's show, 'Today' as guest, performer
All News 14:09 November 02, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- BTS' Jungkook is set to make a solo appearance in U.S. talk shows to promote his solo album, "Golden," BigHit Music said Thursday.
The BTS breakout star will visit Jimmy Fallon's "Tonight Show" on Tuesday and the Citi Concert Series on "Today" on Wednesday, both U.S. time, as a guest as well as a performer.
The last time Jungkook appeared on the "Tonight Show" and "Today" was July 2021 and September 2020, respectively, as a member of the K-pop septet.
Jungkook is set to release his debut studio album at 1 p.m. Friday (local time).
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
U.N. voices opposition against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China
Most Saved
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
U.N. voices opposition against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China
-
Seoul slams N. Korea's money laundering, vows efforts to ban inflow of 'black money'
-
N. Korea in final stage of preparations for 3rd satellite launch: NIS
-
Actor Lee Sun-kyun set for 2nd questioning on suspected drug use this week
-
Xi says 'willing to make bigger contributions' in letter to N.K. leader
-
(LEAD) Blinken to visit S. Korea next week for 1st time since Yoon came into office
-
N. Korea, China, Russia engage in cyber operations to target U.S. research: FBI director