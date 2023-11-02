Environment ministers of S. Korea, Japan, China to hold 1st in-person meeting in 4 yrs

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- The environment ministers of South Korea, Japan and China will hold their first in-person meeting in four years to discuss cooperation on the preservation of biodiversity and other issues, officials said Wednesday.

The 24th Tripartite Environment Ministers Meeting among Korea, Japan and China will run from Friday to Saturday in Japan's Nagoya, bringing together Minister Han Wha-jin of South Korea and her two counterparts, Ministers Shintaro Ito and Huang Runqiu.

It marks the first in-person meeting of the three neighbors' environment ministers since the 21st session held in Japan's Kitakyushu in 2019. The following two sessions were held virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministers are scheduled to start off with bilateral meetings Friday, to be followed by the general meeting Saturday.

During the meetings, the ministers will review progress in the implementation of a tripartite joint action plan detailing cooperation on eight environmental fronts, including air quality enhancement and preservation of biodiversity, the ministry here said.

Issues that will also be on the table include the three neighbors' cooperation with Mongolia on reducing yellow dust.

The top officials plan to sign a joint agreement during the gathering and hold a joint press conference.



