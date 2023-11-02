Hankook & Company Q3 net profit up 2.4 pct to 77.1 bln won
All News 15:19 November 02, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Hankook & Company Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 77.1 billion won (US$57.4 million), up 2.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 8.2 percent on-year to 84.2 billion won. Sales decreased 0.5 percent to 282.7 billion won.
(END)
