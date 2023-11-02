BLACKPINK Lisa's Weibo account closed after appearing in Crazy Horse show: report
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- BLACKPINK Lisa's Chinese social media account has been suspended after her performance at the Crazy Horse saloon in Paris in September sparked a controversy in China, CNN reported Thursday.
Lisa's personal account is no longer searchable on Weibo, the report said, with a notice saying, "The account can no longer be viewed because it has received complaints of breaches of law and regulations, as well as relevant rules in the Weibo Community Management Regulations."
The Thai national of the K-pop girl group performed five shows at Crazy Horse Paris, a popular destination for burlesque shows.
While the reason for the suspension remained unclear, some of her conservative fans in China complained about her appearance at the show, the report said.
Weibo accounts of the three other BLACKPINK members -- Jennie, Jisoo, and Rose -- remain active.
YG Entertainment said it cannot comment on the issue since negotiations with the artist over contract renewal are still on-going.
