DL Holdings remains in red in Q3

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- DL Holdings Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net loss of 50.9 billion won (US$37.9 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 12 billion won, down 92.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 15.1 percent to 1.26 trillion won.

(END)