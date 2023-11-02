Go to Contents Go to Navigation

DL Holdings remains in red in Q3

All News 15:41 November 02, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- DL Holdings Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net loss of 50.9 billion won (US$37.9 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 12 billion won, down 92.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 15.1 percent to 1.26 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!