Doosan Enerbility Q3 net profit down 16.7 pct to 120.4 bln won

All News 15:41 November 02, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Enerbility Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 120.4 billion won (US$89.6 million), down 16.7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 311.4 billion won, down 1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 4.9 percent to 4.15 trillion won.
