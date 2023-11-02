Doosan Enerbility Q3 net profit down 16.7 pct to 120.4 bln won

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Enerbility Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 120.4 billion won (US$89.6 million), down 16.7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 311.4 billion won, down 1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 4.9 percent to 4.15 trillion won.

(END)