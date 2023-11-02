SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



Doosan Bobcat 38,400 UP 350

Netmarble 38,450 DN 350

KRAFTON 168,900 UP 2,900

HD HYUNDAI 58,300 UP 800

ORION 123,600 DN 1,000

ILJIN HYSOLUS 20,100 UP 810

HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,300 UP 310

LOTTE WELLFOOD 116,700 DN 500

CheilWorldwide 20,100 0

BGF Retail 140,400 DN 3,600

CUCKOO HOMESYS 20,600 DN 50

HyundaiEng&Const 33,950 UP 300

SKCHEM 57,900 UP 700

HDC-OP 12,000 UP 150

HYOSUNG TNC 352,000 DN 8,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 363,000 UP 1,500

HYBE 227,500 DN 3,000

HANILCMT 12,190 DN 20

SKBS 61,700 UP 1,000

WooriFinancialGroup 12,030 DN 30

KakaoBank 20,300 UP 1,540

SKBP 77,200 UP 1,600

KCC 242,000 UP 3,500

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES108 20 0 UP5400

LS 79,700 UP 2,500

Doosanfc 17,320 UP 1,240

Doosan Enerbility 13,910 UP 450

SK ie technology 62,700 UP 3,600

LG Energy Solution 391,500 UP 14,000

YoulchonChem 29,000 UP 900

DL E&C 34,700 UP 150

kakaopay 36,800 UP 2,200

K Car 10,300 UP 470

F&F 90,900 DN 2,100

Hanssem 50,400 DN 100

SKSQUARE 44,950 UP 2,050

GC Corp 99,000 UP 1,200

GS E&C 13,420 UP 50

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 451,000 UP 25,500

KPIC 153,700 DN 3,800

(MORE)