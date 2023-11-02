KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Doosan Bobcat 38,400 UP 350
Netmarble 38,450 DN 350
KRAFTON 168,900 UP 2,900
HD HYUNDAI 58,300 UP 800
ORION 123,600 DN 1,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 20,100 UP 810
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,300 UP 310
LOTTE WELLFOOD 116,700 DN 500
CheilWorldwide 20,100 0
BGF Retail 140,400 DN 3,600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 20,600 DN 50
HyundaiEng&Const 33,950 UP 300
SKCHEM 57,900 UP 700
HDC-OP 12,000 UP 150
HYOSUNG TNC 352,000 DN 8,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 363,000 UP 1,500
HYBE 227,500 DN 3,000
HANILCMT 12,190 DN 20
SKBS 61,700 UP 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 12,030 DN 30
KakaoBank 20,300 UP 1,540
SKBP 77,200 UP 1,600
KCC 242,000 UP 3,500
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES108 20 0 UP5400
LS 79,700 UP 2,500
Doosanfc 17,320 UP 1,240
Doosan Enerbility 13,910 UP 450
SK ie technology 62,700 UP 3,600
LG Energy Solution 391,500 UP 14,000
YoulchonChem 29,000 UP 900
DL E&C 34,700 UP 150
kakaopay 36,800 UP 2,200
K Car 10,300 UP 470
F&F 90,900 DN 2,100
Hanssem 50,400 DN 100
SKSQUARE 44,950 UP 2,050
GC Corp 99,000 UP 1,200
GS E&C 13,420 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 451,000 UP 25,500
KPIC 153,700 DN 3,800
