KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
NCsoft 238,000 UP 3,000
GCH Corp 13,710 UP 200
LotteChilsung 149,300 DN 2,200
HyundaiMtr 172,000 UP 1,700
AmoreG 28,800 DN 800
COSMOCHEM 33,900 UP 2,600
POSCO Holdings 427,500 UP 25,000
DB INSURANCE 84,000 DN 5,300
SLCORP 30,050 UP 750
Yuhan 59,500 UP 1,700
SamsungElec 69,700 UP 1,100
NHIS 9,790 UP 50
ZINUS 18,070 UP 170
Hanchem 158,500 UP 7,500
DWS 29,050 UP 1,300
KEPCO 16,190 DN 580
SamsungSecu 36,700 UP 250
KG DONGBU STL 7,400 UP 160
SKTelecom 49,350 UP 150
HyundaiElev 42,300 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDS 138,200 UP 100
KOREA AEROSPACE 46,900 UP 1,200
KUMHOTIRE 4,315 UP 80
Hanon Systems 7,040 UP 40
SK 148,900 UP 4,000
ShinpoongPharm 11,870 UP 330
Handsome 18,910 UP 40
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp401 00 UP2100
Asiana Airlines 10,210 DN 970
COWAY 44,150 DN 850
LOTTE SHOPPING 73,000 DN 200
IBK 11,190 DN 70
DONGSUH 17,420 DN 40
SamsungEng 24,750 UP 400
SAMSUNG C&T 107,100 UP 800
PanOcean 4,195 DN 145
SAMSUNG CARD 31,250 DN 100
KT 33,250 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL15580 DN70
LOTTE TOUR 10,670 UP 40
