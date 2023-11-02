KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LG Uplus 10,230 DN 70
SAMSUNG LIFE 70,100 DN 2,600
KT&G 87,000 DN 200
LG Display 12,700 UP 450
Kangwonland 14,770 UP 20
NAVER 190,800 UP 3,100
Kakao 38,550 UP 950
Kogas 22,800 DN 100
HANALL BIOPHARMA 31,900 UP 2,200
SamsungF&MIns 253,500 DN 6,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 43,950 DN 350
COSMAX 134,200 UP 600
KIWOOM 82,900 UP 1,100
Hanwha Ocean 23,900 UP 350
HD Hyundai Infracore 6,970 UP 270
DWEC 3,995 UP 55
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 53,400 UP 1,600
CJ CheilJedang 287,000 DN 2,000
SamyangFood 194,500 UP 4,700
KEPCO KPS 33,000 UP 50
LG H&H 321,500 DN 1,000
LGCHEM 455,500 UP 24,500
KEPCO E&C 53,500 UP 500
ShinhanGroup 34,500 DN 500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 41,500 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,150 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 99,700 DN 600
Celltrion 149,800 UP 400
TKG Huchems 22,100 DN 200
JB Financial Group 10,070 DN 260
DAEWOONG PHARM 102,800 UP 2,300
HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,400 DN 700
KIH 52,500 UP 1,000
GS 39,800 UP 50
LIG Nex1 88,500 UP 100
Fila Holdings 35,450 DN 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 165,500 DN 200
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,000 DN 600
HANWHA LIFE 2,650 DN 185
AMOREPACIFIC 130,800 DN 3,900
(MORE)
-
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
U.N. voices opposition against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China
-
Seoul slams N. Korea's money laundering, vows efforts to ban inflow of 'black money'
-
Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
U.N. voices opposition against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China
-
Seoul slams N. Korea's money laundering, vows efforts to ban inflow of 'black money'
-
N. Korea calls for attaining annual fisheries output goal
-
N. Korea in final stage of preparations for 3rd satellite launch: NIS
-
Actor Lee Sun-kyun set for 2nd questioning on suspected drug use this week
-
Xi says 'willing to make bigger contributions' in letter to N.K. leader
-
(LEAD) Blinken to visit S. Korea next week for 1st time since Yoon came into office
-
N. Korea, China, Russia engage in cyber operations to target U.S. research: FBI director